Today's fortune: Feb. 10, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: UnstableHealth: CautiousLove: FrustratingLucky direction: West1936: Best to stay indoors today.1948: Avoid strenuous activities.1960: Unnecessary meetings will drain your energy.1972: Slow and steady wins the race — don’t rush.1984: Take things one step at a time.1996: Focus on your work and personal growth quietly.Wealth: AverageHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictedLucky direction: East1937: Remember, "A child is always a child."1949: Don't expect too much from others.1961: Seeing is believing; trust facts over hearsay.1973: Take a step back and observe before acting.1985: Keep a low profile and avoid unnecessary involvement.1997: Think carefully before speaking or acting.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Be proud of your journey so far.1950: Every day is a new opportunity; embrace it.1962: A long-awaited answer or good news may come.1974: You may find a project or idea that excites you.1986: Work will feel more rewarding today.1998: Do what you love, for it will bring the best results.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: RomanticLucky direction: South1939: Show love and gratitude toward those around you.1951: Parental love knows no end — cherish it.1963: Your partner or family is your greatest support.1975: Even if something seems right, think twice before committing.1987: Show respect and appreciation for your partner.1999: Focus on work or studies rather than romantic distractions.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: SocialLucky direction: West1940: You might buy something new today.1952: Expect to hear news from a relative.1964: Financial worries could be on your mind.1976: Soft approaches will yield better results than force.1988: Plans with friends or acquaintances may arise.2000: A friendly meetup could brighten your day.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1941: Invest in self-care without feeling guilty.1953: A little spending can enhance your quality of life.1965: A decision awaits — trust your judgment.1977: New beginnings require fresh perspectives.1989: Every great journey begins with a single step.2001: Focus on personal development and learning.Wealth: ModerateHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: East1942: Prioritize your own well-being and family.1954: Familiarity brings comfort, so stick to what you know.1966: Stay open to learning and adapting.1978: Think big; small gains aren't everything.1990: There’s always something new to learn.2002: Don’t limit yourself. Expand your horizons.Wealth: UnstableHealth: AverageLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1943: Don’t ignore health issues and see a doctor if needed.1955: With age comes wisdom; carry yourself with grace.1967: Small issues left unchecked may become bigger.1979: Neglecting minor matters could lead to major problems.1991: Stay in the background rather than taking center stage.2003: Avoid getting overly attached to a single friend.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: CheerfulLucky direction: West1944: An unexpected piece of good news may arrive.1956: Something unplanned might turn out to be great.1968: What seemed insignificant could bring joy.1980: Say yes to opportunities today.1992: Don’t procrastinate — act now.2004: Social connections may bring exciting developments.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1945: You may accomplish two things at once today.1957: Everything around you might seem perfectly aligned.1969: An exciting opportunity or sense of motivation may arise.1981: You could be productive in something valuable.1993: Knock, and the door shall open for you.2005: Praise and recognition could be coming your way.Wealth: ProsperousHealth: ExcellentLove: HarmoniousLucky direction: Northwest1946: The more, the merrier — appreciate loved ones.1958: Everything you see feels like a good choice.1970: Balance authority with kindness.1982: More people, more ideas, better outcomes.1994: Teamwork will lead to success.2006: A strong connection with someone could grow.Wealth: UnstableHealth: CautiousLove: FrustratingLucky direction: North1935: Avoid cold weather and stay warm.1947: Steer clear of physically demanding tasks.1959: Eat well, even if you’re not hungry.1971: Even familiar paths require careful navigation.1983: Keep an eye on what’s happening around you.1995: Be strategic about your decisions today.2007: You might have concerns about your future path.