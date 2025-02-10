 Hwang Hee-chan bags assist in FA Cup match before leaving pitch with hamstring injury
Hwang Hee-chan bags assist in FA Cup match before leaving pitch with hamstring injury

Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 14:07
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan, right, vies for the ball during the FA Cup match against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in England on Feb. 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan picked up his first assist of the 2024-25 season in a 2-0 win over Championship side Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, but left the pitch before halftime after sustaining a hamstring injury. 
 

Related Article

 
Hwang started as a No. 9 in the team's 3-4-2-1 formation at Ewood Park in England and fed the ball into the path of Joao Gomes, who slotted it in from a tight angle in the penalty box.  
 
The assist was Hwang’s first this season, adding to his two goals across 21 appearances.  
 
Fellow forward Matheus Cunha doubled Wolves’ lead just one minute later, firing a shot also from a tight angle on the right side of the penalty area to seal the victory and send the club through to the round of 16.  
 
But Hwang was forced to leave the pitch before the halftime whistle, as he exhibited pain from his right thigh. 
 
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan receives medical treatment during the FA Cup match against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in England on Feb. 9. [AFP/YONHAP]

“It was Hee-chan’s hamstring injury, and in a conversation with me, he said he didn’t feel anything serious,” Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said after the match. “We will see. We must wait two days and then see.”  
 
This is the second bout of misfortune this season for Hwang, who also injured his ankle in the first half of the campaign, forcing him to miss nearly three weeks of action.  
 
Wolves have yet to provide an update on the extent of Hwang’s injury as of press time Monday.  
 
A prolonged injury would keep him out of not just the Wolves squad but also out of the Korean national team, which is set to return to action for the March international break. The country will face Oman and Jordan in the third qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.  
 
While Hwang has seen a relatively unimpressive start to the season with Wolves, he was still called up for Korea during the country’s run in the third qualifying round in September last year and scored in the qualifier against Oman.  
 
Hwang struggled in the first half of the season for Wolves, as he was stuck on the right flank where his contribution to the offense was reduced to mere crosses, although he has proved to be most lethal on the left flank where he can cut inside and finish the job himself.  
 
But he has displayed better form as a No. 9, scoring his first goal of the season against Manchester United on Dec. 26 last year.  
 
Wolves will have some work to do in the Premier League, where they are only two points clear of the relegation zone. The club sits in 17th place on the 20-team table with 19 points, seven points behind 16th-placed Everton, who have one game in hand.  
 
Wolves will return to league action on Sunday for a clash against league leaders Liverpool, who have only picked up one loss in the league this season.  
 
A victory over Liverpool would be Wolves’ second consecutive win in the league after recently cutting their losing streak against Aston Villa on Feb. 1.  
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League Hwang Hee-chan FA Cup Blackburn Rovers

