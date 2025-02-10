 Kim Jun-ho wins bronze in men's 500-meter speed skating at Asian Winter Games
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 15:42
 
Kim Jun-ho smiles after winning the bronze medal in the men's 500m speed skating at the Asian Winter Games held in Harbin, China on Feb. 10. [NEWS1]

Kim Jun-ho claimed bronze in the men's 500-meter speed skating event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Monday for his second medal of the competition.
 
Kim clocked 35.03 seconds to finish in third place behind Gao Tingyu of China (34.95) and Wataru Morishige of Japan (34.97) at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Speed Skating Oval.
 

Kim had earlier won bronze in the 100m on the same track Saturday.
 
Kim skated in the second-to-last pair with Morishige, and found himself in second place with the final pairing, Gao and Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan, remaining. Kim was assured of at least the bronze medal at that point, and ended up in third position after Gao put up the fastest time and Koshkin ended up in fourth place.
 
Yonhap
