Kim Jun-ho wins bronze in men's 500-meter speed skating at Asian Winter Games

Kim Jun-ho claimed bronze in the men's 500-meter speed skating event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Monday for his second medal of the competition.Kim clocked 35.03 seconds to finish in third place behind Gao Tingyu of China (34.95) and Wataru Morishige of Japan (34.97) at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Speed Skating Oval.Kim had earlier won bronze in the 100m on the same track Saturday.Kim skated in the second-to-last pair with Morishige, and found himself in second place with the final pairing, Gao and Yevgeniy Koshkin of Kazakhstan, remaining. Kim was assured of at least the bronze medal at that point, and ended up in third position after Gao put up the fastest time and Koshkin ended up in fourth place.This was Korea's seventh medal in short track so far in Harbin.Yonhap