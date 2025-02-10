Korean snowboarder Kang Dong-hun lands second bronze at Asian Winter Games
Published: 10 Feb. 2025, 16:10
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Korean snowboarder Kang Dong-hun won his second bronze medal at the Asian Winter Games this year with his run in the men’s snowboard big air final on Monday.
Kang scored 158.75 points at Snowboard Big Air Stadium in Yabuli, China, finishing behind two Chinese contenders: gold medalist Yang Wenlong with 193.25 and silver medalist Jiang Xinjie with 160.25.
Monday’s bronze comes just two days after Kang grabbed his first bronze medal at the Asiad in the slopestyle final. The two bronzes are the 18-year-old’s first international honors since he arrived on the scene in 2023.
Kang’s second bronze brings Team Korea’s medal count in snowboard to three: one gold and two bronzes. The only gold so far comes from Lee Chae-un, who topped the podium in Sunday’s slopestyle final.
This year’s solid run in snowboarding follows Korea’s success in previous Asian Games, where the country is one of only three nations to have medaled alongside Japan and China.
Team Korea has been on a smooth run so far on day four of Asiad action, sitting in second on the medal rankings with 29 medals behind host country China as of press time Monday.
The snowboard schedule will wrap up on Thursday, a day before the Asian Games concludes.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
