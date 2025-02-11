 As gold prices soar, stone rings get their moment to shine
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 17:50

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 17:50
Stone rings of various weights, including one-gram (0.04-ounce) models, are displayed at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, Central Seoul on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

With the price of gold having hit a record $2,936.80 on Feb. 10, gold rings are rising out of reach for many customers and 1-gram stone rings, currently priced around 200,000 won ($137.67) are gaining popularity.
