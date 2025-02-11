 APR reports 17.7 percent growth in operating profit on back of beauty product growth
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 18:21
Beauty tech company APR on Tuesday reported 122 billion won ($84 million) in yearly operating profit thanks to growth in its cosmetics and beauty products.
 
The company’s yearly operating profit, which increased 17.7 percent on year, matches the market consensus of 122 billion won filed by market tracker FnGuide.
 
APR recorded a 38 percent increase in yearly revenue at 722.8 billion won. 
 
The beauty tech company had its revenue increase for 11 consecutive years.
 
The company’s yearly revenue is slightly higher than the market consensus of 691.8 billion won.
 
APR said its beauty tech business, best known for its popular Medicube brand and products, grew 44.6 percent on year to record 312.6 billion won in yearly revenue. The growth was driven by the company’s newly launched products.

APR’s fourth-quarter operating profit came at 39.6 billion won, and its quarterly revenue was 244.2 billion won, the highest in the company’s history.
 
APR said its record-breaking fourth quarter results are attributed to growth in the company’s cosmetics business, which experienced 103.2 percent growth on year to achieve 116.3 billion won in fourth-quarter revenue.
 
“Despite unstable economic circumstances, we were able to achieve record-breaking numbers thanks to the growth in cosmetics and beauty products,” the company said in a press release Tuesday. “We will be continuing to maximize external growth in 2025.” 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
