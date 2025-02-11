How Oracle plans to court Korea's market
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 18:25
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
U.S. software giant Oracle aims to drive up adoption of its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in Korea, particularly among nondatabase enterprise users, by securing additional capacity in the country this year.
Oracle, a latecomer to the cloud service market, has focused its domestic strategy on migrating its existing database customers to OCI, which serves as a broader platform for businesses to leverage advanced tools like machine learning and data analytics in the cloud.
“We are seeing more OCI adoption from companies in the gaming industry who are not originally our Oracle Database clients,” said Kim Sung-ha, Oracle Korea’s managing director, at a press event held as part of Oracle Cloud Summit at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul on Tuesday.
Oracle operates in 85 cloud regions worldwide, which is “more than any of the cloud provider” such as Microsoft or Google, according to Chris Chelliah, senior vice president of technology and customer strategy for Oracle Japan and Asia Pacific.
A cloud region refers to a cluster of data centers where a cloud provider offers services.
“We’re opening up cloud regions at the rate of one every 26 days,” Chelliah said, adding that he expects another 77 of such establishments to come in the future.
“It’s a tremendous pace, and we’re doing this because customers are adopting quickly and wanting us to build closer and closer to their customers.”
The company currently utilizes the capacity of four cloud regions located in Korea, including two public cloud regions located in Seoul and Chuncheon, Gangwon; one interconnected region that allows clients to utilize both Microsoft’s Azure and OCI, and one hybrid region, which is a dedicated Oracle Cloud region deployed within a customer’s own data center for exclusive use of Oracle services.
A future interconnected region in Seoul will allow users to utilize both OCI and Google Cloud.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)