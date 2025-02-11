Krafton profit soars on record year for PUBG
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 19:19
- CHO YONG-JUN
Krafton's profit rose to a record high in 2024 as the game publisher's PUBG: Battlegrounds continued its dominance.
The company reported a 54 percent rise in operating profit to 1.18 trillion won ($812 million) last year, slightly missing the 1.23 trillion won analyst estimate compiled by FnGuide. Sales also increased 41.8 percent from the previous year to an all-time high of 2.71 trillion won, in line with expectations.
PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game publisher’s hit online shooter battle royale title, had a historic year. The game saw a record-high 890,000 peak concurrent users, the highest ever since turning free-to-play in 2022.
“As we continue to expand the PUBG IP, we will accelerate the discovery of new franchise IP to further reinforce our competitive edge in the global gaming market,” Krafton CEO Kim Chang-han said.
Operating profit for the three months through December of 2024 increased 31.1 percent to 215.5 billion won while the publisher’s revenue, at 617.6 billion won, grew 15.5 percent on year.
