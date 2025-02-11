 National Future Vocational Education Forum kicks off in Yeouido
National Future Vocational Education Forum kicks off in Yeouido

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 18:25
The launch of the National Future Vocational Education Forum (NFVEF) takes place at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

The NFVEF, which will discuss the current direction and future of vocational education in Korea, began with opening remarks from National Assembly members and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho, among other speakers.
 
