Prada to hike Korean prices starting today
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 18:27
A passerby walks in front of a department store in Seoul on Feb. 11.
Prada will raise its prices in Korea by 7 percent starting the same day, Yonhap reported, following in the footsteps of other luxury brands, including Rolex, Chanel and Hermès that have also made their Korean goods more expensive recently.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)