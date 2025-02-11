 Prada to hike Korean prices starting today
Prada to hike Korean prices starting today

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 18:27
Pictured is the Prada logo at the front of a department store in Seoul on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

A passerby walks in front of a department store in Seoul on Feb. 11. 
 
Prada will raise its prices in Korea by 7 percent starting the same day, Yonhap reported, following in the footsteps of other luxury brands, including Rolex, Chanel and Hermès that have also made their Korean goods more expensive recently.
 
 
