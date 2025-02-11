 Red ginseng extract shows promise in lowering blood glucose levels, study finds
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:44
 
Korea Ginseng Corporation’s research institute found that red ginseng extract powder may help lower blood glucose levels. [KOREA GINSENG CORPORATION]

The Korea Ginseng Corporation’s research institute found that red ginseng extract powder may help lower blood glucose levels.
 
A paper published in the journal Medicine on Dec. 27, 2024, suggests that red ginseng extract may be effective in achieving glycemic control in prediabetic Korean adults.
 
The study, conducted by the company's in-house research team, involved 98 participants. Of these, 49 consumed a 500-milligram dose of red ginseng extract, while the remaining 49 served as a comparison group, over 12 weeks.  
 
Results showed that the 120-minute blood glucose levels of the red ginseng group dropped by 7.4 percent, and insulin resistance improved by 22.8 percent.
 
The study also found a 9.9 percent increase in glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), a gut hormone known to help regulate blood sugar and appetite.
 
In October 2024, the Korea Ginseng Corporation received approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to market ginseng as an aid in blood glucose regulation.
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
