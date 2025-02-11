Media design company d'strict receives A.N.D. Award 2024 honors
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:28
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Korean media design company d’strict was given a number of accolades as part of the A.N.D. Award 2024 on Tuesday.
The A.N.D. Award, short for Awards for New Digital Award, recognizes local businesses in the digital sector. It’s now in its 18th edition.
d’strict’s digital art performance “FLOW” was given the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award and the Grand Prix for the Event or Campaign category.
Another media piece, titled “Artisan Butterfly’s Gift,” received the Grand Prix for the Digital Advertisement and Campaign’s Fashion category.
“FLOW” was previously exhibited at the Culture Station Seoul 284 in central Seoul and the Outernet in London. It will also premiere on CGV’s ScreenX theaters on Feb. 26. The running time is 15 minutes.
“Artisan Butterfly’s Gift” was created as an advertisement for Dior’s 2024 Cruise Collection and showcased on outdoor digital billboards in Tokyo.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)