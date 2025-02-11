London's Dosa becomes first Michelin-starred Korean restaurant in Britain
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 15:11
- LEE JIAN
Dosa in London became the first Korean restaurant in Britain to be star-certified by Michelin on Monday.
Receiving one star, it was among the 220 other restaurants that were recognized during the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2025's live unveiling ceremony held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in London.
Dosa opened in September last year in the basement of the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair hotel. It offers an eight-dish course infusing Korean elements. Its current menu includes Korean foods like housemade jang (fermented sauces), sundae (blood sausage) and sea urchin seaweed soup. Dinner for one costs 195 British pounds ($241).
Dosa's concept is designed by Akira Back, a Korean-American chef and restaurateur who has over 20 restaurants around the world, including a Japanese restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District. Executive chef Kim Ji-hun oversees the operations.
