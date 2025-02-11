Seoul's hotels unveil romantic courses and treats to celebrate Valentine's Day

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s premium bakery, The Deli, launched its Romantic Heart Cake to celebrate Valentine’s Day and White Day.The Romantic Heart Cake features a layered heart-shaped design that beautifully symbolizes love in full bloom. It offers a combination of zesty orange blossom cream and a medley of four berries: raspberry, red currant, blackberry and black currant. The nutty yet soft almond sponge, paired with the fragrant natural vanilla bean makes for a delicate sweetness and floral aroma.The Deli's signature dessert, Homemade Chocolate Bonbons, is crafted by the hotel’s pastry chefs. They come in nine flavors, including caramel coconut, apricot basil, pistachio and raspberry.The Romantic Heart Cake is priced at 100,000 won ($68.77), and the Homemade Chocolate Bonbons are available for 45,000 won.(02) 799-8167As Valentine’s Day approaches, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents a selection of romantic dining promotions and cakes.Boccalino, the hotel's Italian restaurant featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with cityscape views, offers the exclusive San Valentino Dinner Course on Feb. 14 and 15. Designed for an intimate and romantic dining experience, Boccalino's Chef de Cuisine Ivan Spadaro curates a refined menu that blends traditional Italian flavors with contemporary culinary artistry.The six-course Valentine’s Day Dinner begins with Benvenuto, a trio of welcome bites, followed by an appetizer of sweet shrimp topped with crystal caviar and lobster bisque sauce. The pasta course showcases a seafood ravioli filled with lobster, black tiger prawns and salmon, while a blood orange sorbet refreshes the palate before the main dish. The highlight of the evening is the 1++ Korean(Korean beef) sirloin steak, served with a cauliflower mousse. The meal concludes with a heart-shaped mousse cake. The dining experience is priced at 220,000 won per person, with an optional wine pairing selected by the hotel’s sommelier team available for an additional 99,000 won per person.For those seeking the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, Confections by Four Seasons presents the Red Bloom Cake. The heart-shaped St. Honoré cake features a crispy puff crust topped with Valrhona strawberry chocolate ganache and fresh strawberries, creating a balance of sweetness and tartness. It is finished with mascarpone cream and sugar glaze. The interior is filled with strawberry ganache cream. The Red Bloom cake is available for purchase until Feb. 28 for 75,000 won.(02) 6388-5000The Plaza hotel launched a seasonal selection of cakes, chocolates and flower heart boxes in celebration of Valentine’s Day.Cake sales at the Boulangerie The Plaza for last year’s Valentine’s Day saw a 63.6 percent increase compared to the previous year. This year, the bakery introduces the Ruby Love cake, featuring a heart-shaped brownie base layered with raspberry and rose purée, delivering a chewy and moist texture. The cake is further enriched with Italian-style panna cotta and raspberry sauce, adding a refreshingly tangy flavor. It is priced at 68,000 won.Another cake is Love Pocket, a chocolate sphere-shaped cake that encases a heart-shaped chocolate. Available in two flavors — raspberry and white chocolate — this creation contains four mini chocolates in strawberry, coconut, mango and blueberry flavors. The Love Pocket is priced at 35,000 won.Both the cake and chocolates will be available for purchase until March 16 and can be ordered online or via phone reservations.The Plaza’s floral brand, Xystum, has curated a flower heart box for the season. Professional florists arrange flowers based on customers’ preferred colors and types, creating a vibrant and voluminous display with carefully adjusted heights. The heart-shaped box, crafted from velvet, is available in sizes small, medium and large. It will be sold until March 16 and can be purchased online or at the Xystum boutique.(02) 2771-2200The Shilla Seoul has launched a selection of romantic desserts featuring its mascot, the Shilla Bear, at its bakery the Pastry Boutique.Following its debut last Christmas, the Shilla Bear Cake returned in a special pink Valentine’s edition, dubbed The Shilla Bear’s Sweet Whisper.With details replicating the plush texture, seams and the three-dimensional pose of the original teddy bear, the hotel said that the cake is so realistic that it’s hard to tell whether it’s a dessert or an actual toy bear.It features a base of dark and milk chocolate mousse, complemented by crispy cookies, tangy passion fruit jam, raspberry anglaise cream, cheesecake, chocolate pearls and almond croquant.The Shilla Bear Chocolates, also available at the bakery, are available in the size of a Shilla Bear keychain. This dark chocolate-covered treat features soft ganache on the head and rich hazelnut chocolate on the body.Edible Love is a strawberry and dacquoise cake, blending dacquoise's crisp yet airy texture with seasonal fresh strawberries and sweet cream.All Valentine’s treats from Pastry Boutique will be available until March 14. Prices are available upon inquiry to the hotel.Seoul Shilla Hotel also launched a stay package dubbed Everlasting Moment, which includes a limited-edition couple Shilla Bear plush set.The exclusive plush bears, crafted from white silk, are elegantly designed to resemble a bride and groom, making them a rare collectors’ item.The Everlasting Moment package includes a one-night stay in a suite decorated with pink roses, a bottle of welcome champagne, a limited-edition couple Shilla Bear plush set, in-room dining for dinner, in-room dining for brunch and valet parking service.Additionally, Shilla Rewards members who book the package in February will receive an extra 100,000 reward points.(02) 2233-3131The Grand Mercure Imperial Palace Seoul in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, offers three Valentine’s Day promotions.The Club Imperial Package offers a relaxing stay in a high-rise Executive Deluxe Room with a panoramic view of Gangnam. Guests can enjoy access to the Club Imperial Lounge, breakfast for two, a six-piece welcome chocolate set, and late check-out by two hours.Upon check-in, a chocolate voucher is provided, allowing guests to select six chocolates from its Deli Amador. The Club Imperial Lounge, inspired by traditional Korean(traditional Korean house) - inspired architecture, offers a spacious and private 100-pyeong (approximately 330 square meters) retreat.The package is priced at 295,000 won, excluding tax, and is available through Dec. 31.The Sweet Dream Package includes a one-night stay in a Corner Suite, access to the Club Lounge, breakfast for two, a flower bouquet, and two signature cocktails. The hotel’s in-house flower shop provides floral arrangements, and cocktails can be enjoyed at its bar.The package is priced at 570,000 won, excluding tax, and is available through Dec. 31.Couples seeking a gourmet experience can opt for Love in Bloom: Strawberry Delight at Cafe Delmar, curated for two people sharing a menu featuring a selection of strawberry-inspired dishes. The meal begins with a strawberry and cheese salad, followed by a surf & turf platter, and ends on a sweet note with a strawberry tart and strawberry omelet.The package is priced at 170,000 won, including tax, and is available through May 31.(02) 3440-8000