How short story 'Holiday' celebrates 'fools deceived by life' (KOR)

Some novels shatter the heart with the force of their storytelling. Isn’t this what readers always long for?Catherine Ann Porter’s short story “Holiday” (2017) had that effect on me. The novel offers a keen outsider’s perspective on nature, people and the life of an extended family on a farm. The Müller family, under the command of their parents, diligently cultivates the land and enjoys a harmonious existence. Even after marriage, they do not seek independence but remain within the family, playing their respective roles. Their way of life is conservative yet abundant, moving as one cohesive unit like a hive of bees, embodying health and stability.The only exception is Ottilie, who initially appears to be nothing more than a housemaid — until the revelation that she is, in fact, the eldest daughter of the household. This shift in perspective abruptly alters the entire tone of the novel. Excluded from all major family events, from marriages and childbirth to the sudden death of her mother, how does Ottilie perceive herself? While the industrious family members neither coddle nor exile her, they treat her as if she were invisible. She is left behind, absent from both weddings and funerals.When the funeral procession carrying her mother’s body passes by outside, Ottilie — who is unable to speak — wails like a wounded animal. In that moment, the narrator decides to pull her into the carriage, joining the procession. As the two travel together — Ottilie, struggling to keep her balance on the muddy road, beside the narrator — they enter what can only be described as a true "holiday."“Yes, we were both fools deceived by life, co-conspirators in our escape from death. At least for a day, we had broken free. And so, we would celebrate our stroke of fortune, savoring this secret holiday we had stolen away on.”Ottilie’s laughter, the unsteady, swaying carriage, the golden afternoon light — all these elements evoke contemporary discussions about mobility rights for people with disabilities. To move is to participate in life. The delicate, threadlike connection linking one human core to another stems from the shared realization that we are all fools deceived by life — and companions on the road to death.어떤 소설은 마음을 무너뜨린다. 마음이 둑이나 제방 같은 고체였다가 세찬 물살을 일으키는 이야기에 부딪쳐 산산조각이 나는 것처럼 느껴지는 것이다. 독자는 항상 이것을 원하지 않는가?캐서린 앤 포터의 단편 ‘휴가’(『캐서린 앤 포터』, 2017)는 내게 그런 소설이다. 자연과 사람들, 농장에서 살아가는 대가족의 모습이 외부인인 ‘나’의 눈으로 잘 관찰되어 있다. 뮐러 가문 사람들은 부모의 지휘 아래 부지런히 농장을 일구며 행복을 누린다. 보수적이지만 풍요롭고, 꿀벌처럼 전체로 된 하나와 같이 움직이며 건강한 삶을 살아간다.오직 하녀처럼 보이는 오틸리만 예외인데 불구의 하녀가 이 집의 장녀였다는 사실이 밝혀지면서 소설의 조명이 확 달라지는 느낌을 준다. 결혼, 출산, 어머니의 갑작스러운 죽음에 이르기까지 집안의 경조사에서 배제되는 오틸리는 스스로를 어떻게 생각하고 있을까? 부지런한 이 집 식구들은 오틸리를 딱히 봐주지도, 내치지도 않았지만 투명인간처럼 대했다. 결혼식에도 장례식에도 데려가지 않고 집에 남겨졌으니까. 창밖으로 엄마의 시신을 실은 장례행렬이 지나가자 말을 못하는 오틸리는 짐승처럼 운다. 그러자 ‘나’는 그녀를 마차에 태워 장례행렬을 따라간다. 진흙투성이의 길에 몸도 제대로 가누지 못하는 오틸리를 옆에 태우며 두 사람은 진정한 ‘휴가’의 순간에 들어선다. ‘그래, 우리 둘 다 똑같이 인생에 속은 바보였고, 함께 죽음으로부터 도망쳐 나온 공범이었다. 적어도 하루 동안은 탈출하게 된 것이다. 그러니 우리에게 주어진 행운을 자축하고, 몰래 떠나온 휴가를 즐길 것이다.’오틸리의 웃음, 제멋대로 출렁거리는 마차, 오후의 햇빛. 이 장면은 장애인 이동권에 대한 뉴스와 겹친다. ‘이동’을 해야 삶에 참여할 수 있다. ‘거미줄같이 가느다란 실’, 서로의 핵심과 핵심을 연결하는 그 실은 ‘우리 모두 인생에 속은 바보’이자 ‘죽음으로 가는 동료’라는 실감에서 나올 것이다.