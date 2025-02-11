Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum: Mounting uncertainty (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Feb. 9 that his administration would impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum products imported into the United States. Unlike targeted measures against specific countries, this marks the first universal tariff initiative of the second Trump administration. Additionally, a reciprocal tariff policy is expected to be announced, under which the United States would impose tariffs on imported goods equivalent to those levied on American products by foreign countries. As these trade measures take shape, the specter of a Trump-led global trade war is becoming increasingly tangible, amplifying uncertainties for Korea’s export-driven manufacturing sector and businesses.



Between January and November last year, Korea exported $4.7 billion worth of steel and $800 million worth of aluminum to the United States, ranking as the fifth-largest supplier of both products to the United States. The United States has already initiated or temporarily suspended tariff disputes with Canada, China and Mexico, its top three sources of steel and aluminum imports. Now, countries like Korea find themselves within the direct impact zone of Trump's new tariff measures. In 2018, during his first term, the Trump administration invoked Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel imports under the pretext of national security. At the time, Korea secured an exemption by negotiating a quota, limiting its duty-free steel exports to 2.63 million tons — 70 percent of the average annual volume over the preceding three years. This exemption remains in place today.



The specifics of Trump's latest tariff plan have yet to be disclosed. However, his remark that "tariffs will make U.S. Steel a very successful company" suggests that he intends to use these measures as both a protective shield for domestic industries and a bargaining chip to attract foreign investment. The anticipated announcement of a reciprocal tariff policy adds to the unease. While the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement(FTA) ensures that most Korean exports to the United States remain duty-free, Korea still ranks eighth among countries contributing to America’s trade deficit, making it vulnerable to potential tariff retaliation.



Another key concern is whether Trump’s tariff war will accelerate Korean manufacturers’ investment in U.S. production facilities — a trend that reached its peak under the Biden administration. While decisions on foreign direct investment should be left to businesses, based on local demand and global supply chain dynamics, Korea must also consider the domestic implications. With high-quality manufacturing jobs dwindling at home, policymakers cannot ignore the long-term impact of these shifting trade policies. The Korean government must actively engage with Washington to protect the interests of Korean firms that have invested in the United States, while also fostering a more business-friendly environment domestically.



While the prospect of bilateral trade negotiations with the United States presents a challenge, Korea must also brace for the broader contraction in global trade that a tariff war could bring. Both Korean businesses and the government must fasten their seat belts and prepare for heightened economic uncertainty triggered by Trump’s protectionist trade policies. In times of trade negotiations, political factions, government agencies and corporations must function as a unified front. Unfortunately, Korea’s leadership remains absent amid political turmoil, as partisan infighting over impeachment takes precedence over national interests. This political vacuum at such a critical juncture is cause for deep concern.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













이번엔 철강·알루미늄 관세…트럼프발 불확실성 더 커졌다



트럼프, 모든 나라에 25% 관세…한국도 직접 영향권

국경 앞에선 정쟁 멈춰야 ‘한국팀’ 협상력 높아질 것





도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 9일(이하 현지시간) 미국으로 수입되는 모든 철강과 알루미늄 제품에 25%의 관세를 부과하겠다고 밝혔다. 특정 국가가 아니라 전 세계를 대상으로 하는 트럼프 2기 행정부의 첫 관세 조치다. 미국산에 상대국이 매기는 관세만큼 해당국 물품에 똑같이 매기는 상호관세 발표도 예정돼 있다. 관세를 무기로 한 트럼프발 글로벌 무역전쟁이 하나둘씩 가시화하고 있다. 수출 중심의 제조업인 한국이나 우리 기업들이 감내해야 할 불확실성이 걱정했던 대로 커지는 분위기다.



한국은 지난해 1~11월 미국에 철강 47억 달러와 알루미늄 8억 달러를 수출했다. 두 제품 모두 한국은 미국의 5위 수입국이다. 미국은 철강과 알루미늄 수입국 1~3위인 캐나다·중국·멕시코와는 이미 관세전쟁을 시작했거나 잠시 유예한 상태다. 한국을 비롯한 나머지 국가들도 관세 폭탄의 직접적인 영향권하에 들어섰다. 트럼프 1기 행정부는 2018년 무역확장법 232조를 적용해 국가 안보를 이유로 전 세계 철강 제품에 25%의 관세를 부과한 바 있다. 당시 한국은 협상 끝에 직전 3개년도 연평균 수출량의 70% 수준인 263만t으로 수출물량을 줄이는 대신 무관세 혜택을 받아 아직도 유지하고 있다.



철강 등에 대한 25% 관세의 구체적인 내용은 아직 공개되지 않았다. 트럼프 대통령이 “관세는 US스틸을 매우 성공적인 기업으로 만들 것”이라고 언급한 것으로 볼 때, 관세를 자국 산업 보호와 해외기업 투자 유인을 위한 협상 전략으로 활용한다는 전략은 분명해 보인다. 발표가 임박한 상호관세도 불안하긴 마찬가지다. 자유무역협정(FTA)으로 거의 대부분 무관세지만, 한국이 미국의 무역적자국 8위에 올라 있어 안심할 수 없다.



트럼프발 관세 전쟁이 전임 바이든 행정부에서 최고조에 달했던 한국 제조업의 대미 투자를 가속할지도 주목해야 한다. 해외 직접투자는 현지 수요와 글로벌 공급망 등을 고려해 기업이 스스로 결정할 문제지만, 양질의 제조업 일자리가 아쉬운 국내 현실도 외면할 수 없다. 미국 정부의 약속을 믿고 현지에 진출한 한국 기업들이 피해를 보지 않도록 정부 차원에서 적극적으로 대응하는 한편, 기업하기 좋은 환경을 만드는 노력도 국내에서 이어져야 한다.



미국과의 양자 무역협상 가능성이 부담이지만, 무역국가 한국으로선 글로벌 관세 전쟁이 몰고 올 무역 위축도 고민이다. 우리 기업이나 정부 모두 트럼프발 관세 전쟁으로 불확실성이 커진 경제 환경에 안전벨트를 매고 잘 대비해야 한다. 통상 협상에서는 여야 정치권과 정부·기업이 원팀으로 움직이는 것이 중요하다. 정쟁은 국경 앞에서 멈춰야 한다는데 우리 국가 리더십은 공백이고, 탄핵 전선에서 정치권은 혼탁하게 싸움만 하고 있어 걱정이 아닐 수 없다.

