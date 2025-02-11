BoyNextDoor celebrates 85th anniversary of 'Tom and Jerry' in Japan
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 12:44 Updated: 11 Feb. 2025, 13:19
Boy band BoyNextDoor will collaborate with the iconic Warner Bros. franchise “Tom and Jerry” for the 85th anniversary of the animated series, the band's agency KOZ Entertainment said on Tuesday.
At a special event held Monday at Warner Bros. Japan’s headquarters in Tokyo to mark the anniversary, BoyNextDoor announced the release of a collaborative song set for the end of this year.
“We will launch a song that harmonizes with the theme of ‘Tom and Jerry’ to celebrate its 85th anniversary,” the BoyNextDoor members said at the event. “We are excited to create this celebratory piece together on a high note.”
BoyNextDoor is on the Japanese leg of its “Knock On Vol. 1” tour. The boy band performed in Japan's Tokyo on Jan. 30, Aichi on Feb. 2 and Osaka on Feb. 8 and 9.
The tour will continue in Miyagi on Feb. 15, Fukuoka on Feb. 18 and 19 and Kanagawa on Feb. 22 and 24.
After completing the Japanese leg, BoyNextDoor will visit Singapore on March 15, Manila on March 22, Bangkok on March 29, Taipei on April 3, Hong Kong on April 6 and Jakarta on April 10.
BoyNextDoor debuted in May 2023 with its single “WHO!” under KOZ Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary founded by rapper Zico of Block B. The band’s six members are Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)