Former T-Ara member Hyomin reported to tie knot with man in finance in April
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 15:03
Hyomin, a former member of the girl group T-Ara, is tying the knot in April, according to local media on Tuesday.
Local news outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported on Monday that the 35-year-old former K-pop star’s wedding is set for April 6 in Seoul.
"The groom-to-be is a tall and handsome noncelebrity who works in the finance sector," according to the report.
The wedding will reportedly be a private ceremony, attended only by family and close friends.
Hyomin debuted in 2009 as a member of the girl group T-Ara, which is known for songs like “Roly-Poly” (2011), “TTL” (2009) and “Bo Peep Bo Peep” (2009).
She also starred in some dramas such as “Follower” (2021) and “Sweet Temptation” (2015), and reality shows like “Celeb Beauty Plus” (2021)” and “Beauty Time” (2019-2021).
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
