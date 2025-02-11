 STAYC to release new album in March followed by world tour in April
STAYC to release new album in March followed by world tour in April

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 13:11
STAYC in an official poster for its upcoming concert tour ″Stay Tuned″ [HIGH UP ENTERTAINMENT]

STAYC in an official poster for its upcoming concert tour ″Stay Tuned″ [HIGH UP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group STAYC will release its new album in March and embark on a world tour in April, its agency High Up Entertainment said on Tuesday.
 
STAYC will kick off its world tour “Stay Tuned” with two concerts on April 12 and 13 at Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
 

This concert series will be STAYC's second world tour after its inaugural world tour, "Teenfresh," which took the group to 15 cities last year.
 
Ticket sales will begin on Wednesday for the members of the group’s fan club, and general sales will be available on Friday.
 
STAYC debuted in 2020 with its single "SO BAD" and is known for hits like "ASAP" (2021) and "RUN2U" (2022). The six-member act consists of Sieun, Seeun, Sumin, J, Isa and Yoon.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
