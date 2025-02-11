 T.O.P rumored to rejoin Big Bang, PR agency shuts down speculation
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 10:34

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 10:34
Actor Choi Seung-hyun, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P [NETFLIX]

While rumors have spread that T.O.P might be rejoining boy band Big Bang for the first time in almost two years since he officially announced his departure, his PR agency quickly denied the speculation. 
 
On Monday, local media reported that actor Choi Seung-hyun, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P, could return to the iconic K-pop group.
 

The reports claimed that Big Bang’s official YouTube channel recently included "T.O.P" in its description, along with Choi updating his Instagram username to include "TOP."
 
However, both Choi’s current PR agency and former agency YG Entertainment dismissed these claims. 
 
"The 'TOP' in his Instagram username has been there for some time," his PR agency told the Korea JoongAng Daily, without providing further details. 
 
YG Entertainment also confirmed that the name "T.O.P" had always been present, and no recent changes had been made to the Big Bang YouTube channel description.
 
Choi, who faced drug-related charges in 2017 and was sentenced to 10 months in prison with a two-year probation, officially announced his departure from Big Bang in May 2023.
 
Choi portrayed Thanos, a drug-dependent rapper, in the second season of Netflix’s hit thriller "Squid Game" (2021-). His casting sparked discussions online about the implications of his past.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
