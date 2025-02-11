Tomorrow X Together earn two gold certifications in the US
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 14:49
Boy band Tomorrow X Together earned two new gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), its agency BigHit Music said on Tuesday.
Tomorrow X Together’s songs “0X1=Lovesong [I Know I Love You] feat. Seori” (2021) and “Blue Hour” (2020) went gold, surpassing the 500,000-unit sales mark, the RIAA announced on Feb. 6.
The RIAA certifies tracks based on sales in the United States, with gold signifying 500,000 unit sales, platinum 1 million, multiplatinum 2 million and diamond 10 million.
Tomorrow X Together garnered its first gold certification from the RIAA in 2023 with its fifth EP "The Name Chapter: Temptation” (2023).
Tomorrow X Together, a five-member band consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, debuted in 2019 under BigHit Music.
Tomorrow X Together is set to embark on its “Act: Promise – EP. 2” world tour with shows at Inspire Arena, Incheon, from March 7 through 9. The “Act: Promise – EP. 2” tour will then continue in cities across Europe and Asia, including London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Tokyo and Macau.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)