'Baby Shark' celebrates 10 years with London Symphony Orchestra collaboration
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:39 Updated: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:59
The Pinkfong Company will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its famed "Baby Shark" (2015) song with a special collaboration with London's oldest symphony orchestra, The Pinkfong Company said Tuesday.
The Pinkfong Company will release a classical crossover of “Baby Shark,” in collaboration with the 120-year-old London Symphony Orchestra. The company will also make vinyl records for this collaboration and some 20 types of other merchandise goods.
The Pinkfong Company will also hold offline events and performances themed around the “Baby Shark" franchise. It will hold musicals across Japan, the Middle East and North America, a running event titled “Baby Shark Run” in Indonesia and a pop-up theme park in Malaysia. In its home of Korea, the firm is set to unveil a new version of the “Baby Shark” musical.
Seven themed videos featuring the birthday party of the “Baby Shark” will also be unveiled on YouTube.
The “Baby Shark” franchise began with a series of children’s songs in 2015 and has since become a global sensation, hitting major music charts and streaming platforms like YouTube.
The music video of “Baby Shark” officially became the most-streamed music video of the last decade in Britain, according to Official Charts in July last year.
The “Baby Shark Dance” video uploaded on YouTube in 2016 became the most-viewed video clip on the streaming platform in 2020 and surpassed 10 billion views in 2022 for the first time in YouTube’s history. As of Tuesday, the video has garnered over 15 billion views.
“Through our innovation, aimed at the future beyond our 10th anniversary, we aspire to create an environment where every family member can enjoy our content,” said the Pinkfong Company CEO Kim Min-seok.
