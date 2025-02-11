New performance venue GS Arts Center to open in April
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:44
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
The GS Cultural Foundation said Tuesday that the GS Arts Center in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, will open on April 24.
The concert hall is the building that was formerly the LG Arts Center, before it moved to its current location in Gangseo District, western Seoul, in 2022. It has since been remodeled for the new venue and can now seat up to 1,211 people.
This year is also the 20th anniversary of the establishment of GS Group.
The GS Arts Center will hold a series of performances to celebrate its opening. The American Ballet Theatre will visit Korea for the first time in 13 years for five shows from April 24 to 27.
Four performances by South African artist William Kentridge from May 9 to May 10 and May 30 are described to be a fusion of drawing, animation, video, moving sculpture, music and dance.
Dozens more performances are in store until June 29, including those by the National Ballet of Spain, Spanish choreographer Marcos Morau, Barcelona-based dance company La Veronal, the Korean National Ballet and American jazz guitarist Pat Metheny.
The schedule and ticket information can be found on the GS Arts Center’s website.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
