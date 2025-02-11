 Chungnam National University hosts career camp to boost job prospects for international students
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Chungnam National University hosts career camp to boost job prospects for international students

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:10
International students participating in a career camp hosted by Chungnam National University pose for a photo at the Sejong City Osong Hotel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong. [CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

International students participating in a career camp hosted by Chungnam National University pose for a photo at the Sejong City Osong Hotel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong. [CHUNGNAM NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Chungnam National University announced Tuesday that it hosted a career camp for international students, focusing on résumé writing and mock interviews. 
 
The university held the camp at the Sejong City Osong Hotel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Monday and Tuesday, with 34 international students in attendance.
 

Related Article

 
Lecturers were invited to brief students on the Korean job market and available job-search resources, as well as helping students identify careers suited to their strengths through career aptitude tests and consultations.
 
Sessions on how to write Korean-style résumés and mock interview practices were also offered.
 
Dinora, a student from Uzbekistan in the university's School of International Studies, found the résumé-writing sessions particularly helpful.
 
"This is my second time participating in the career camp, and the sessions on internship interviews and résumé writing were incredibly useful," said Dinora. "I also realized once again that proficiency in Korean is essential when applying for jobs."
 
"It was helpful that the learning materials were provided in both Korean and English, and doing the Holland Code test also helped to find what jobs are compatible with me."  
 
Chungnam National University plans to offer more career-oriented programs for its international students. 
 
"Many international students at Chungnam National University are very interested in Korean companies, but a lot of them tend to worry when it comes to finding relevant information or starting to apply for jobs," said An Hyun-joo, vice president of the university's Office of International Affairs. "In the 2025 academic year, we will run various programs such as the career camp and more to help international students gain a competitive advantage in the job market."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Chungnam National University international student career

More in K-campus

Chungnam National University hosts career camp to boost job prospects for international students

Rent for studio apartments near Seoul’s university neighborhoods continues to climb in 2025

Majority of universities raise tuition for 2025 as gov't seeks greater student support

Seoul universities form committees to drive RISE projects

Dongduk Women's University students rally as legal battle over coed protests intensifies

Related Stories

ISF Spring 2024 job fair hosts 600 international students, next event slated for November

Pusan National University opens applications for new international student program

Job Match Seoul provides lifeline for international students in choppy career landscape

Jeonbuk National University opens JBNU International Lounge for students

International students in Korea prefer top-ranked universities, survey says
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)