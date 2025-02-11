Chungnam National University hosts career camp to boost job prospects for international students
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:10
Chungnam National University announced Tuesday that it hosted a career camp for international students, focusing on résumé writing and mock interviews.
The university held the camp at the Sejong City Osong Hotel in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, on Monday and Tuesday, with 34 international students in attendance.
Lecturers were invited to brief students on the Korean job market and available job-search resources, as well as helping students identify careers suited to their strengths through career aptitude tests and consultations.
Sessions on how to write Korean-style résumés and mock interview practices were also offered.
Dinora, a student from Uzbekistan in the university's School of International Studies, found the résumé-writing sessions particularly helpful.
"This is my second time participating in the career camp, and the sessions on internship interviews and résumé writing were incredibly useful," said Dinora. "I also realized once again that proficiency in Korean is essential when applying for jobs."
"It was helpful that the learning materials were provided in both Korean and English, and doing the Holland Code test also helped to find what jobs are compatible with me."
Chungnam National University plans to offer more career-oriented programs for its international students.
"Many international students at Chungnam National University are very interested in Korean companies, but a lot of them tend to worry when it comes to finding relevant information or starting to apply for jobs," said An Hyun-joo, vice president of the university's Office of International Affairs. "In the 2025 academic year, we will run various programs such as the career camp and more to help international students gain a competitive advantage in the job market."
