 Rent for studio apartments near Seoul’s university neighborhoods continues to climb in 2025
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:04
A sign indicating that monthly leases are available is installed outside a studio apartment near the Korea University campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, in a photo taken on Feb. 4. [YONHAP]

Monthly rent for studio apartments near Seoul's university neighborhoods continues to rise.
 
According to real estate brokerage platform Dabang on Tuesday, the average monthly rent for studio apartments near 10 major university neighborhoods in Seoul was 609,000 won ($420) as of January. This marks a 6.1 percent on-year increase.  
 

Monthly maintenance fees averaged 78,000 won, up 8.1 percent on year.
 
Dabang surveyed monthly rent and maintenance fees for studio apartments measuring 33 square meters (355 square feet) or smaller, with a deposit of 10 million won or less. The 10 neighborhoods surveyed are near Kyung Hee University, Korea University, Sogang University, Seoul National University, Sungkyunkwan University, Yonsei University, Ewha Womans University, Chung-Ang University, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and Hanyang University.
 
Monthly rent of studio apartments near Sungkyunkwan University rose the most. Rent was 625,000 won on average as of January, up 33 percent on year.
 
The area around Chung-Ang University followed with a 9.8 percent on-year rise, bringing average monthly rent to 527,000 won. Yonsei University's neighborhood saw a 7.2 percent increase, with rent averaging 643,000 won.
 
Looking at rent prices alone, the Ewha Womans University area was the most expensive, with an average monthly rent of 741,000 won in January, up 4.4 percent on year.
 
The Sinchon area, home to Ewha Womans University, Yonsei University and Sogang University, had some of the highest rents overall. Yonsei University’s area ranked second, followed by Sogang University’s area at 642,000 won, though this was down 1.2 percent on year.
 
Apart from the Sogang University area, Seoul National University’s neighborhood was the only other place where monthly rent fell. Studios in the area averaged 480,000 won, down 4 percent on year.
 
Ewha Womans University also had the highest maintenance fees, with the biggest increase. Maintenance fees for studio apartments near the university averaged 105,000 won, up 16.7 percent.  
 
“Since Dabang has been analyzing monthly rent, the average monthly rent for studio apartments in Seoul's major university areas has been continuously rising after it surpassed 600,000 won in August last year,” said Jang Jun-hyeok, marketing head of Dabang. "The trend of monthly rent increases is also applying to university neighborhoods."

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
