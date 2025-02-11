North Korea condemns U.S. nuclear submarine in South Korea, warns of defensive action

North Korea on Tuesday denounced the recent arrival of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea, accusing Washington of ignoring Pyongyang's security concerns and warning that it is ready to use any means to defend its national security.North Korea's defense ministry made the remarks a day after the USS Alexandria, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, arrived at the Busan naval base to replenish supplies and allow crew members to rest.In a statement, a spokesperson at the North's defense ministry called the submarine's arrival a clear expression of the United States' "invariable hysteria for confrontation" with North Korea and an "undeniable threat" to its security environment."The U.S. is openly ignoring the security concerns" of North Korea, the spokesperson said, expressing "grave concerns" and warning the United States to stop provocations that stir up instability."Our armed forces are strictly watching the frequent appearance of the U.S. strategic means on the Korean Peninsula and are ready for using any means to defend the security and interests of the state and the regional peace," the statement said.The spokesperson also noted the country's armed forces will "do acts of deterring the factors threatening the regional security environment and unhesitatingly exercise the legitimate right to punish the provokers."Tuesday's statement marks North Korea's latest salvo against the deployment of strategic U.S. assets on the Korean Peninsula.On Sunday, North Korea slammed recent joint South Korea-U.S. military drills involving the strategic U.S. B-1B bomber, accusing them of escalating tensions and warning they would lead to "undesired results."The move was also seen as partly aimed at dialing up tensions to test the newly inaugurated Donald Trump administration, which has expressed its intent to reengage with Pyongyang.Yonhap