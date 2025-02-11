North Korea requests UN investigation into alleged South Korean drone intrusion

North Korea has requested a UN investigation into its claim that South Korean drones infiltrated Pyongyang's airspace in October, a government source said Monday.The source said North Korea recently submitted a request to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for a probe into Seoul's alleged drone infiltration last year.The South Korean government is reported to have recently discussed ways to respond to the issue.In mid-October, North Korea claimed to have discovered unmanned aerial vehicles sent to Pyongyang by South Korea, warning of retaliation if such actions were repeated. South Korea has neither confirmed nor denied the claim.South and North Korea are both member states of the ICAO.Yonhap