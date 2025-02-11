Ex-interior minister, national security adviser to testify at Yoon's impeachment trial

Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik are set to testify at President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial Tuesday.The trial has entered its final stretch with only two more scheduled hearings — on Tuesday and Thursday — though the Constitutional Court could still designate additional sessions.For the seventh hearing Tuesday, Lee has been called to testify as a witness by both Yoon's side and the National Assembly's legal representatives.The former interior minister was present at a Cabinet meeting Yoon convened immediately before declaring martial law on Dec. 3. He will likely be questioned about the meeting's alleged procedural flaws and allegations he was ordered by Yoon to cut off power and water to major media outlets.Shin, another witness for Tuesday's hearing, was present at a Cabinet meeting held in the early hours of Dec. 4 to lift the martial law decree after it was voted down by the National Assembly.Two other witnesses are scheduled to testify — Baek Jong-wook, former third deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, and Kim Yong-bin, secretary general of the National Election Commission.The two are expected to be questioned about Yoon's claims of election fraud, which he has said was one of the reasons for declaring martial law.Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly in December on charges of inciting an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law.The Constitutional Court has been reviewing whether to uphold the impeachment and remove him from office or dismiss the impeachment and reinstate him.Yoon is currently being held at a detention center ahead of a separate criminal trial on the insurrection charges.Yonhap