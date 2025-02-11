 Opposition parties propose special counsel bill to probe Yoon's alleged election interference
Opposition parties propose special counsel bill to probe Yoon's alleged election interference

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 17:08
Opposition lawmakers submit a bill mandating a special counsel probe into an influence-peddling scandal linked to the 2022 parliamentary by-elections on Feb. 11 at the National Assembly in western Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party (DP), proposed a special counsel bill on Tuesday to investigate allegations against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's influence-peddling scandal linked to the parliamentary by-elections in 2022.
 
The scandal involves allegations Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, took approximately 76 million won ($54,400) from former ruling party lawmaker Rep. Kim Young-sun in exchange for his help in getting her nominated for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections.
 

Myung allegedly secured Kim Young-sun's nomination in exchange for conducting public opinion polls favorable to Yoon ahead of the 2022 presidential election.
 
If approved, the special counsel will investigate allegations Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee were involved in the nomination process of the 2022 local elections and by-elections, as well as parliamentary elections last year.
 
Opposition parties also suspect that the Changwon District Prosecutors Office, currently investigating Myung, is deliberately delaying its probe into Yoon, and will look for possible interference by authorities at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office and the presidential office of the senior secretary for civil affairs.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Democratic Party Yoon Suk Yeol Kim Keon Hee election

