Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 10:21
Seoul hopes to spark love over art through Valentine's Day matchmaking event
서울시, 예술 주제로 한 발렌타인데이 단체미팅에서 사랑 꽃피길 기대
Friday~Sunday, Feb. 7~9, 2025
A total of 2,356 unmarried young men and women signed up for a group blind date event on Valentine’s Day hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the city announced Thursday.
blind date: 미팅, 소개팅
host: 주선하다
서울시가 발렌타인데이에 주선하는 대규모 미팅에 미혼남녀 2356명이 신청했다고 목요일(2월 6일) 밝혔다.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government would screen applicants’ statements for participation, resident registration, proof of employment and documents proving their marital status. The city authority would also filter out those who have been convicted of sexual crimes based on the Gender Ministry’s electronic database listing sex offenders.
applicants: 신청자
screen: 검증하다, 확인하다
서울시는 신청자의 신분을 확인하며 주민등록등본, 재직증명서와 미혼 여부 등의 자격 요건을 검증한다. 시는 여성가족부 성범죄자 알림e를 조회해 성범죄 이력이 있는 사람도 걸러낸다.
Of 974 male and 1,382 female candidates, 50 men and 50 women will be randomly selected if they qualify as eligible candidates — with a residential address in Seoul and an income. Successful candidates will be notified individually on Friday. By age group, those between 30 and 34 accounted for 40 percent of the total applicants, followed by those in their late 30s at 31 percent. Candidates between 25 and 29 accounted for 17 percent. The remaining 12 percent were between 40 and 45.
randomly selected: 무작위로 선택된, 추첨으로 고른
남성 974명, 여성 1382명인 신청자 중 서울 거주와 소득 등 자격 요건을 검증한 뒤 추첨으로 남녀 각각 50명이 선발된다. 합격자는 금요일(2월 7일) 문자로 개별 연락을 받는다. 연령대는 30~34세 신청자가 40%, 35~39세가 31%, 25~29세가 17% 순이었다. 나머지 12%는 40~45세였다.
The upcoming matchmaking program — dubbed “Romance, art night” — will feature four sessions: an introductory group session based on artistic preferences, eye gazing experiences, dinner and one-on-one talks. In the finale, participants should submit their top three preferences for potential matches. The city government will inform the participants the following day if they are matched.
matchmaking: 중매의
eye gazing: 눈맞춤
‘설렘, 아트나잇’으로 명명된 중매 프로그램은 4개의 순서로 진행된다. 예술 취향에 기반한 그룹별 자기 소개, 눈맞춤 경험, 저녁 식사 그리고 1대1 대화 등이다. 마지막엔 가장 마음에 드는 이성 3명을 순서대로 적어 낸다. 커플 성사 여부는 행사 다음 날 서울시가 각각 개별 통지한다.
The upcoming mass blind date on Valentine’s Day will take place at Hanwha General Insurance’s office in Hannam-dong in central Seoul during evening hours. “Romance, Art night” would be the second edition of Seoul’s mass matchmaking program. The first of its kind, titled “Romance in Han River,” took place last November. A total of 27 couples were matched after they went on yacht tours and participated in recreational activities.
matched: 성사되다, 탄생하다
이번 단체 미팅은 발렌타인데이(2월 14일) 저녁 한화손해보험 한남사옥에서 열린다. ‘설렘, 아트나잇’은 서울시가 주최하는 두 번째 단체 미팅이다. 지난해 11월 첫 행사는 ‘설렘, in 한강’이라는 제목으로 진행됐다. 당시 요트 타기 등의 활동을 통해 총 27쌍이 탄생했다.
“The program has proven popular with unmarried individuals considering the large numbers of applicants, even though the event falls on a weekday,” said Kim Sun-soon, head of the Women and Family Policy Affairs Office at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, in a statement.
weekday: 평일
김선순 서울시 여성가족실장은 “행사가 평일 저녁에 열리는 데도 많은 분이 신청하는 등 미혼 남녀에게 인기가 많은 것을 확인했다”고 보도자료를 통해 밝혔다.
WRITTEN BY LEE SOO-JUNG AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
