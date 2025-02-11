Transport Ministry to strengthen air travel rules on portable battery chargers
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 16:13
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Regulations on carrying portable battery chargers on board aircraft will be strengthened starting next month, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Tuesday.
Passengers will need to attach insulation tape to the ports of portable battery chargers and if taping is difficult, chargers must be carried in a transparent plastic bag. However, these are recommended measures and plans are in place to promote the new policy in stages.
The Transport Ministry announced on Tuesday that it will release further detailed measures regarding portable battery chargers in the coming months.
The standards for carrying portable battery chargers on board aircraft usually follow the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations, but they are generally regulated at similar levels by each country and airline.
There are no special restrictions on carrying batteries with less than 100 watt-hours in capacity, but this can vary depending on each airline's internal regulations.
Domestic airlines limit the number of portable battery chargers to a maximum of five per person. For batteries with capacities between 100 watt-hours and 160 watt-hours, there is limit of two per person, depending on the airline. Those over 160 watt-hours are not allowed.
Some airlines only allow portable battery chargers with clearly marked capacity and manufacturer information.
“Detailed guidelines and implementation dates related to strengthening regulations on bringing portable battery chargers on board will be announced soon," said a Transport Ministry official. "It is not easy to strengthen regulations because there are international standards, so we plan to proceed in the direction of strengthening guidance.”
A portable battery stored in an overhead compartment was found to be the possible cause for the Air Busan aircraft fire on Jan. 28 at Gimhae International Airport that left seven injured.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)