Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 20:00
PARK YONG-SEOK

Korea fell into a state of shock over the news that a 7-year-old girl named Kim Ha-neul was stabbed to death at an elementary school in Daejeon on Monday. The suspect, a teacher who was found lying near Kim, admitted to stabbing the girl. The teacher did not know the girl personally. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
