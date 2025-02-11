Ha-neul, may you rest in peace on a pretty star...
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 20:00
Korea fell into a state of shock over the news that a 7-year-old girl named Kim Ha-neul was stabbed to death at an elementary school in Daejeon on Monday. The suspect, a teacher who was found lying near Kim, admitted to stabbing the girl. The teacher did not know the girl personally. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)