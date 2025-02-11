Today's fortune: Feb. 11, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousyLucky direction: East1936: The day unfolds predictably, neither thrilling nor dull.1948: A sense of routine may weigh on your spirit.1960: A quiet day, yet free from disturbances.1972: Small decisions today will shape tomorrow.1984: Many distractions may delay your goals.1996: Another’s fortune may appear more desirable — stay grounded.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1937: A day where gains outweigh losses.1949: An enjoyable purchase or gift may brighten your mood.1961: Events unfold smoothly, without major obstacles.1973: What you seek is within reach — take action.1985: Confidence will take you far today.1997: Luck favors you in money and relationships.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: PassionateLucky direction: East1938: Family ties feel particularly strong today.1950: Parental love knows no boundaries.1962: Love transcends age — embrace what you feel.1974: Express your affection boldly.1986: Pursue what excites your soul.1998: Romance may unexpectedly enter your life.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1939: Your own blood is your truest ally.1951: Harmonize with those around you.1963: Relationships will be the foundation of today’s success.1975: A well-placed word will open doors.1987: Cooperation leads to unexpected gains.1999: An important meeting or event awaits.Wealth: LossHealth: CautionLove: ConflictingLucky direction: West1940: Heed the warnings in your dreams.1952: Not every path is meant to be taken.1964: Trust your instincts over the words of others.1976: Best to stay neutral in disputes.1988: Do not let others burden you with their problems.2000: Some bridges are best left unburned.Wealth: LossHealth: ModerateLove: EncounteringLucky direction: North1941: Crowded places may drain your energy.1953: Be prepared for last-minute changes.1965: Avoid overly chilled food or drinks.1977: Resilience is your strongest asset today.1989: Adapt to the pace of those around you.2001: Standing out may not be in your favor.Wealth: ModerateHealth: CautiousLove: FrustrationLucky direction: North1942: Keep expenses under control — less is more.1954: Avoid physical strain or exhausting work.1966: Postpone major agreements for another day.1978: Unexpected hurdles may arise.1990: Stick to what is familiar today.2002: Stay hydrated and take breaks as needed.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: HappinessLucky direction: East1943: Every day is a gift; treasure it.1955: Growth comes from patience, not force.1967: The right path reveals itself with time.1979: Finances and career both show promise.1991: A spark of inspiration will guide you forward.2003: Someone will say exactly what you need to hear.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1944: Find peace in a hobby or craft.1956: The past and present intersect in surprising ways.1968: A simple act of kindness will ripple far.1980: Give more than you expect to receive.1992: Delays are not denials — patience is key.2004: Let music or art bring you solace.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1945: Be content with what you have.1957: Strengthen the bonds that matter.1969: Success is a matter of persistence.1981: Scrutinize before committing to anything new.1993: Your network is your greatest asset today.2005: Balance tradition with personal style.Wealth: FavorableHealth: StrongLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1946: A windfall or unexpected benefit may arrive.1958: A long-awaited opportunity comes your way.1970: Stability allows for bold choices.1982: Financial knowledge will lead to success.1994: Accept advice from someone experienced.2006: Water brings clarity, so stay hydrated.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: East1935: Manage what you have carefully.1947: Stay neutral in conflicts around you.1959: Too many voices cloud your judgment.1971: Avoid comparing yourself to others.1983: Envy distorts the truth; focus inward.1995: Celebrate the fact that you are unique.2007: The early bird catches the worm.