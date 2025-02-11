 Today's fortune: Feb. 11, 2025
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 07:00
 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.  
 
 
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 (Jan. 14, Lunar Calendar)
 
 
Rat 
 
 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Jealousy 
Lucky direction: East
 
1936: The day unfolds predictably, neither thrilling nor dull.
1948: A sense of routine may weigh on your spirit.
1960: A quiet day, yet free from disturbances.
1972: Small decisions today will shape tomorrow.
1984: Many distractions may delay your goals.
1996: Another’s fortune may appear more desirable — stay grounded.
 
 
Ox 
 
 
Wealth: Favorable 
Health: Strong 
Love: Joyful 
Lucky direction: North
 
1937: A day where gains outweigh losses.
1949: An enjoyable purchase or gift may brighten your mood.
1961: Events unfold smoothly, without major obstacles.
1973: What you seek is within reach — take action.
1985: Confidence will take you far today.
1997: Luck favors you in money and relationships.
 
 
Tiger
 
 
Wealth: Favorable 
Health: Strong 
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: East
 
1938: Family ties feel particularly strong today.
1950: Parental love knows no boundaries.
1962: Love transcends age — embrace what you feel.
1974: Express your affection boldly.
1986: Pursue what excites your soul.
1998: Romance may unexpectedly enter your life.
 
 
Rabbit
 
 
Wealth: Favorable 
Health: Strong 
Love: Joyful 
Lucky direction: East
 
1939: Your own blood is your truest ally.
1951: Harmonize with those around you.
1963: Relationships will be the foundation of today’s success.
1975: A well-placed word will open doors.
1987: Cooperation leads to unexpected gains.
1999: An important meeting or event awaits.
 
 
Dragon
 
 
Wealth: Loss 
Health: Caution 
Love: Conflicting 
Lucky direction: West
 
1940: Heed the warnings in your dreams.
1952: Not every path is meant to be taken.
1964: Trust your instincts over the words of others.
1976: Best to stay neutral in disputes.
1988: Do not let others burden you with their problems.
2000: Some bridges are best left unburned.
 
 
Snake 
 
 
Wealth: Loss 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Encountering 
Lucky direction: North
 
1941: Crowded places may drain your energy.
1953: Be prepared for last-minute changes.
1965: Avoid overly chilled food or drinks.
1977: Resilience is your strongest asset today.
1989: Adapt to the pace of those around you.
2001: Standing out may not be in your favor.
 
 
Horse
 
 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Cautious 
Love: Frustration 
Lucky direction: North
 
1942: Keep expenses under control — less is more.
1954: Avoid physical strain or exhausting work.
1966: Postpone major agreements for another day.
1978: Unexpected hurdles may arise.
1990: Stick to what is familiar today.
2002: Stay hydrated and take breaks as needed.
 
 
Sheep
 
 
Wealth: Favorable 
Health: Strong
Love: Happiness 
Lucky direction: East
 
1943: Every day is a gift; treasure it.
1955: Growth comes from patience, not force.
1967: The right path reveals itself with time.
1979: Finances and career both show promise.
1991: A spark of inspiration will guide you forward.
2003: Someone will say exactly what you need to hear.
 
 
Monkey
 
 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
 
1944: Find peace in a hobby or craft.
1956: The past and present intersect in surprising ways.
1968: A simple act of kindness will ripple far.
1980: Give more than you expect to receive.
1992: Delays are not denials — patience is key.
2004: Let music or art bring you solace.
 
 
Rooster
 
 
Wealth: Moderate 
Health: Moderate 
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
 
1945: Be content with what you have.
1957: Strengthen the bonds that matter.
1969: Success is a matter of persistence.
1981: Scrutinize before committing to anything new.
1993: Your network is your greatest asset today.
2005: Balance tradition with personal style.
 
 
Dog
 
 
Wealth: Favorable
Health: Strong 
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
 
1946: A windfall or unexpected benefit may arrive.
1958: A long-awaited opportunity comes your way.
1970: Stability allows for bold choices.
1982: Financial knowledge will lead to success.
1994: Accept advice from someone experienced.
2006: Water brings clarity, so stay hydrated.
 
 
Pig
 
 
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: East
 
1935: Manage what you have carefully.
1947: Stay neutral in conflicts around you.
1959: Too many voices cloud your judgment.
1971: Avoid comparing yourself to others.
1983: Envy distorts the truth; focus inward.
1995: Celebrate the fact that you are unique.
2007: The early bird catches the worm.
 
 
