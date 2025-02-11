Feyenoord parts ways with manager Brian Priske
Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 11:34
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Feyenoord has agreed to part ways with manager Brian Priske through a mutual agreement, the club announced Monday.
“It is very disappointing for all parties that we had to come to this decision,” General and Technical Director Dennis te Kloese said in a statement released on the club’s website.
“Although Feyenoord achieved some impressive results with Brian, especially in the UEFA Champions League, the first team’s performance has been far too inconsistent in recent months, and unfortunately, we see too little structural progress.”
Feyenoord secured a passage to the Champions League playoffs by finishing the league phase in 19th place on the 36-team table. The Dutch club’s run also saw them holding Premier League reigning champions Manchester City to a 3-3 draw and beating Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich 3-0.
However, Feyenoord has recently struggled in the Eredivisie, with just one win in the past five games, putting the club in fifth place on the 18-team table and endangering their chances of qualifying for any UEFA competition next season.
Priske departs Feyenoord after spending seven months at the helm, during which he also coached Hwang In-beom, who became a regular midfielder in Priske’s best XI after joining the squad in September last year.
Feyenoord has a busy schedule for the remainder of the campaign, with the club next heading into the first leg of the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday, where they will vie for a spot in the round of 16 against AC Milan. The second leg will follow on Feb. 18.
The losing side will crash out of the Champions League with no further chances.
In the statement released Monday, Feyenoord said the club expects to announce an interim manager and backroom staff on Tuesday, as assistant coaches Lukas Babalola Andersson and Björn Hamberg will also be leaving.
