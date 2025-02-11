 Speed skater Cha Min-kyu clinches silver in 1,000-meter event
Speed skater Cha Min-kyu clinches silver in 1,000-meter event

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 15:29
 
Cha Min-kyu celebrates after winning a silver medal in the men's 1,000m speed skating at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, on Tuesday Feb. 11. [NEWS1]

Cha Min-kyu raced to silver in the men's 1,000-meter speed skating event at the Asian Winter Games in China on Tuesday, grabbing his second medal of the competition.
 
Cha finished the race in 1:09.63 at Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Speed Skating Oval in Harbin, 0.82 second behind the gold medalist, Ning Zhongyan of China.
 

Lian Ziwen of China got the bronze medal in 1:09.68.
 
Cha skated in the 10th and third-to-last pair, alongside Lian, and posted the fastest time with four skaters remaining.
 
Cha was assured of at least the bronze medal when neither of the two skaters in the next group, Kazuya Yamada and Masaya Yamada of Japan, topped Cha's time.
 
In the final group, Ning crossed the line in the Asian Games record time of 1:08.81 to push Cha down to the silver medal position.
 
Cha had won silver in the men's team sprint event on the same track Monday.
 
This is the final day of the speed skating competition in Harbin.

