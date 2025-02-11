 Team Korea secure 12 speed skating medals at Asian Winter Games
Team Korea secure 12 speed skating medals at Asian Winter Games

Published: 11 Feb. 2025, 17:25 Updated: 11 Feb. 2025, 18:15
Korean speed skaters Chung Jae-won, Park Sang-eon and Lee Seung-hoon skate during the men's pursuit at HIC Speed Skating Oval in Harbin, China on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

Team Korea won a medal in every discipline in speed skating at the Asian Winter Games on Tuesday, finishing as the second most successful country with 12 medals in the sport this year, behind host country China with 21.  
 

China’s dominance on the final day of the speed skating schedule was as evident as in previous races at the HIC Speed Skating Oval in Harbin, China.
 
However, Ning Zhongyan of China stood out among the Chinese competitors in the men’s 1,000-meter race, topping the podium and setting a new competition record with a time of 1:08.81. Cha Min-kyu finished with a time of 1:09.63 to claim a silver medal, while Chinese teammate Lian Ziwen secured third place.
 
Lee Na-hyun continued Team Korea’s successful run in the women’s 1,000-meter race shortly after, winning a bronze medal with a time of 1:16.39. China claimed both gold and silver, with Han Mei finishing first and Yin Qi coming second.
 
The Korean men’s team — Chung Jae-won, Park Sang-eon and Lee Seung-hoon — added another silver in the team pursuit event, completing the race in 3:47.99, just 2.05 seconds behind China.  
 
In the process, Lee became the Korean athlete with the most medals in Asian Games history, as this silver medal marked his ninth, surpassing the previous record of eight medals held by former short track speed skater Kim Dong-sung.
 
In the women’s pursuit, Park Ji-woo, Jeong Yu-na and Kim Yoon-ji wrapped up the country’s final race at this year’s Asiad, securing a bronze with a time of 3:10.47. The women's team posted a significantly shorter time than the men's team in the same discipline, as women race six laps while men complete eight. 
 
Korean speed skaters Park Ji-woo, Jeong Yu-na and Kim Yoon-ji skate during the women's pursuit at HIC Speed Skating Oval in Harbin, China on Feb. 11. [YONHAP]

Team Korea will return home with a strong showing in speed skating, where the country earned the second-most medals across all sports this year.
 
Historically, Korea has been one of the strongest contenders in the sport at the Asian Games, ranking second overall in the medal standings behind Japan.  
 
Lee Na-hyun took the most medals among Korean speed skaters this year, with four — two gold, one silver and one bronze. Kim Min-sun claimed two gold and one silver, while Kim Jun-ho earned one silver and two bronze medals.
 
Only short track speed skating has given Korea more medals, with 13. The huge successes from both disciplines significantly contributed to Korea’s overall medal tally, with over 30 medals secured so far, placing the country in second in the medal rankings behind China. Japan ranks third with 21 medals.
 
Korea has also earned medals in other events, including two silver in alpine skiing and three medals — one gold and two bronze — in snowboarding.
 
Team Korea will continue its medal hunt through the end of the Asiad on Friday, with figure skating and curling contests still ahead.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Team Korea Speed skating Asian Winter Games

