 FTC reopens probe into major banks over alleged loan collusion
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 10:19
Shinhan Bank headquarters building in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 9, 2023 [NEWS1]

Korea’s antitrust watchdog has relaunched an investigation into the country’s four major banks — KB Kookmin, Woori, Shinhan and Hana — over alleged collusion in loan extensions.

 
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) initially launched its probe in February 2023 but reopened the investigation after its commissioners ordered a reinvestigation of the case in November. 
 

The FTC deployed inspectors to Shinhan Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday, according to industry sources. An on-site inspection was also conducted at Woori Bank on Monday.

 
The regulator alleges that the banks unfairly profited by colluding on the terms and conditions for the extension of secured loans to individual and corporate clients. The banks reportedly shared detailed information required for extending loans — such as the loan-to-value ratio — to prevent customers from securing more favorable terms at competing banks.  

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
