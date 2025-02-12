Mirae Asset employees trade ideas and strategies at ETF Rally 2025
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 09:58 Updated: 12 Feb. 2025, 11:01
Mirae Asset Global Investments held the ETF Rally 2025 earlier this month at the Fairmont Hotel in Hawaii. The conference brought together executives and staff members from around the globe to share business updates and discuss developmental directions.
This year, 80 members from Mirae's overseas offices, including the CEO, management and product and marketing staff, attended the event. They shared strategies for ETF business innovation in 2025. As of late 2024, the company’s ETF net assets in the United States, Canada, Australia, India and Japan reached 202 trillion won ($138 billion).
“We must focus on competitive products that will bring innovation to the market,” said Park Hyeon-Joo, Mirae Asset’s global strategy officer. He emphasized the importance of a “killer product,” one that has a differentiated strategy to transform the market. As part of this initiative, the group's first AI-based product, co-developed with Global X and Wealthspot is being prepared for the U.S. market.
Park also directed attention toward global investment products covering markets like the United States and China. “The success of Tiger ETF was due to offering products that provided convenience and efficiency for investing in the U.S. market,” said Park. “All affiliates should explore different investment opportunities in competitive markets like the United States and China and offer local investors a global product experience.”
Additionally, this year’s ETF Rally focused on strategies to enhance Mirae Asset Global ETF’s brand value and foster synergy within the group, aiming to boost the company’s competitiveness as a global operator. The event also included discussions on collaboration with GHCO, a foreign market-making company, and shared updates on AI and digital transformation projects by individual corporate bodies.
Park has actively pursued acquisitions in recent years, including acquiring Horizons ETF, formerly Global X Canada, in 2011, U.S. operator Global X and Australian operator ETF Securities. He also expanded the ETF business by incorporating AI investment strategies and consulting, establishing Wealthspot and acquiring the Australian company Stockspot.
“ETF Rally is a meaningful event for Mirae Asset ETF professionals to exchange expertise and ideas as we aim to lead in the global finance market,” said Kim Young-Hwan, head of Mirae Asset Global Investments’ innovation and global management division.
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
