실패로 돌아간 대왕고래 프로젝트 첫 시추
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 09:49
First drilling of Korea's Great Whale Project a bust
Friday-Sunday, February 7-9, 2025
Great Whale Project, the first part of Korea's ambitious project of finding a potential 14 billion barrels of oil and gas reserves off the country's east coast, was found to have not enough economic value to warrant further investigation.
ambitious: 야심 찬
warrant: 보장하다
동해 해역에서 최대 140억 배럴의 석유 및 천연가스 매장 가능성을 보고 한국 정부가 야심 차게 추진해 온 프로젝트의 첫 단계, 대왕고래 프로젝트에 추가 조사를 담보할 정도의 경제성이 부족하다는 결론이 나왔다.
The first drilling of the project found that the level of hydrocarbon saturation wasn't enough to make the area into a gas field.
drilling: 시추
saturation: 포화도
gas field: 가스전
첫 시추 결과, 이 지역의 탄화수소 포화도가 가스전으로 개발하기에는 충분하지 않은 것으로 드러났다.
“There is low possibility of making more investigation into the Great Whale Project,” said a senior official at the Industry Ministry on Thursday.
senior: 고위의, 연장자의
산업통상자원부의 한 고위 관계자는 목요일(2월 6일) “대왕고래 프로젝트에 대한 추가 조사의 가능성은 낮다”고 밝혔다.
“But we have found some positive signs as well. We cautiously determine that, in terms of geological aspects, the remaining six locations have a slightly higher possibility.”
cautiously: 조심스럽게
in terms of: ~의 측면에서
geological: 지질학적인
이 관계자는 “하지만 일부 긍정적인 징후도 발견됐다”면서 “지질학적인 측면에서 나머지 6개 지역의 가능성이 약간 더 높다고 조심스럽게 판단하고 있다”고 덧붙였다.
The Great Whale Project aims to explore one of seven potential locations of the country's deep-sea gas field development initiative off the east coast, which began last year after a surprise announcement by the now-impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.
aim to: ~을/를 목표하다
explore: 탐사하다
대왕고래 프로젝트는 현재 탄핵심판 중인 윤석열 대통령이 지난해 깜짝 발표를 한 이후 시작된 동해 심해 가스전 개발 계획의 일환이다. 7개 후보지 중 한 곳을 탐사하는 것이 목표였다.
The first drilling, which began in December by drillship West Capella, was conducted for 47 days.
be conducted: 진행되다
첫 시추 작업은 지난해 12월 시추선 웨스트 카펠라가 시작했으며, 총 47일 간 진행됐다.
Although the Great Whale Project has effectively come to a suspension, the senior official said the investigation had found some hopeful signs for the remaining six locations.
effectively: 사실상
come to a suspension: 중단되다
hopeful: 희망적인
대왕고래 프로젝트가 사실상 중단된 상황이지만, 고위 관계자는 조사 과정에서 나머지 6개 후보지에 대한 희망적인 단서가 발견됐다고 말했다.
“The exploration found that the structure of cap rock, reservoir rock and porosity was better than what we've previously estimated,” the official said. “The data obtained from this exploration could help in adjusting errors when continuing on with the rest of six locations.”
cap rock: 덮개암, 모자암
reservoir rock: 저류암
porosity: 공극률
adjust: 보정하다
그는 “탐사 결과, 기존 예상보다 덮개암과 저류암의 구조 및 공극률이 양호한 것으로 나타났다”며 “이번 탐사에서 확보한 데이터를 활용하면 나머지 6개 지역을 조사할 때 발생할 수 있는 오차를 보정하는 데 도움이 될 것”이라고 말했다.
The most hopeful scenario would be if the origin of hydrocarbon detected in the area of the Great Whale Project, though insufficient, had come from what's called a “source rock,” which is a quintessential part of a gas and oil reserve.
source rock: 근원암
quintessential: 핵심의, 필수의
이번 탐사에서 검출된 탄화수소는 부족하지만, 만약 석유·가스전 형성의 핵심 요소인 근원암에서 탄화수소가 나왔을 경우 가장 희망적인 시나리오가 된다.
The opposite case would be if the sign of hydrocarbon originated from oxidation of random organic matter, according to the senior official.
originate from: ~로부터 생성되다.
oxidation: 산화
organic matter: 유기물
반대의 경우는 탐사 지역에서 발견된 탄화수소가 단순한 유기물 산화 과정에서 생성된 것이다.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy plans to proceed with in-depth analysis of the data obtained from the first drilling with an extract contractor.
proceed with: 계속하다, 진행하다
in-depth: 정밀한, 심층적인
산업통상자원부는 이번 1차 시추에서 확보한 데이터를 바탕으로 외부 시추 전문업체와 함께 정밀 분석을 계속할 계획이다.
The result of the in-depth analysis will be available in August, but the government plans to announce an interim result in May.
interim: 중간
최종 분석 결과는 오는 8월에 나올 예정이지만, 정부는 5월 중간 결과를 공개할 계획이다.
WRITTEN BY JIN EUN-SOO AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
