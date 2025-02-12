 Chung Mong-joon donates to Johns Hopkins international studies department
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:28
Chung Mong-joon, founder and honorary chairman of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies [ASAN INSTITUTE FOR POLICY STUDIES]

Chung Mong-joon, founder and honorary chairman of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, donated to Johns Hopkins University to aid its work on North Korea. 
 
The honorary chairman donated $7.5 million to the Baltimore university's School of Advanced International Studies to establish the MJ Chung Distinguished Chair in Security Studies. 
 
The distinguished chair position will work on security issues on the Korean Peninsula with an emphasis on North Korea's nuclear program. 
 
The donation extends an ongoing relationship between the college and Chung, who gave $500,000 to the Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs, named for the late former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Henry Alfred Kissinger, in 2022. Chung received his doctoral degree from the university in 1993.
 
Chung is the major shareholder of HD Hyundai and the father of the firm’s senior vice chairman, Chung Ki-sun.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Chung Mong-joon HD Hyundai

