DoubleU Games 2024 net profit up 23% to $163 million

DoubleU Games on Wednesday reported its 2024 net profit of 237.7 billion won ($163.4 million), up 23.2 percent from a year earlier.Operating income for the year was 248.7 billion won, up 16.6 percent on year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 8.8 percent to 633.5 billion won.It also reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 72.3 billion won, up 52.5 percent from a year earlier.Operating profit for the October-December period was 60.5 billion won, down 3.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.5 percent to 155.8 billion won.Yonhap