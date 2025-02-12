Future of hospitality showcased at Hotel Fair 2025
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:40 Updated: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:43
Attendees view robot demos during Hotel Fair 2025 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 12.
The fair, which features exhibitors involved in hotel development and construction, as well as suppliers of services and solutions for hotel operations, runs from Feb. 12–14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the venue's Hall D.
