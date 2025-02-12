 Future of hospitality showcased at Hotel Fair 2025
Future of hospitality showcased at Hotel Fair 2025

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:40 Updated: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:43
Attendees view robot demos during Hotel Fair 2025 at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

The fair, which features exhibitors involved in hotel development and construction, as well as suppliers of services and solutions for hotel operations, runs from Feb. 12–14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the venue's Hall D.
