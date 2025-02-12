LG Innotek to showcase Nexlide tech at Munich lighting workshop
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 17:27
The Apple supplier plans to attend a seminar related to vehicle lighting where it will present technology applied to its 3-D lighting module Nexlide (Next Lighting Device) which has multiple applications such as brake, rear and turn-signal lights. It also is setting up a stand-alone booth.
LG Innotek said its more than 700 patents related to surface light sources enable the design of thinner and evenly lit lighting modules for vehicles, which give significantly more freedom when designing a car.
At the booth, the LG subsidiary will showcase Nexlide A, a lamp module for the rear side of the vehicle and Nexlide A+ for the front side. LG Innotek has received an award for its Nexlide A+ technology at CES 2025. Nexlide Vision, which enables lighting to display text and animation effects, will allow visitors to participate by putting in messages they want to show on the vehicle.
“LG Innotek's technology stands at the center of the future mobility era by expanding communication between a vehicle and a subject through the vehicle lamp,” an LG Innotek official said.
“For example, turning on the emergency lighting is what can be done best when a vehicle stops abruptly, but with Nexlide Vision, it can notify the pedestrian about why it had to abruptly stop and if any help is needed.”
LG Innotek plans to conduct a road show for major OEM clients, afterwards, to expand its foothold in the European vehicle market.
