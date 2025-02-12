 Orion profit grows on record China, Vietnam sales
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Orion profit grows on record China, Vietnam sales

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:22
Pictured is Orion's headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

Pictured is Orion's headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Feb. 12. [YONHAP]

 
Pictured is Orion's headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Feb. 12.
 
Orion's consolidated operating profit increased 10.4 percent from the previous year to a record 543.6 billion won ($374.2 million) in 2024, surpassing 500 billion won for the first time, the food company said the same day. Sales rose 6.6 percent over the same period, driven by strong growth in China and Vietnam.
tags Orion

More in Industry

That Ralph Lauren drip: Ralph's Coffee pop-up opens at the Hyundai Seoul

Future of hospitality showcased at Hotel Fair 2025

Chung Mong-joon donates to Johns Hopkins international studies department

Shipbuilding stocks surge to year high as U.S. considers outsourcing its fleet

Nongshim's 2024 net falls 8.1 percent on higher costs

Related Stories

Orion apologizes after gov't says suicide was due to workplace bullying

Orion celebrates 10 years of unchanged prices with snack specials

The Korean 'wave' includes snacks like Choco Pies

Orion invests ￦5B in local vaccine maker Quratis

Orion opens pop-up jelly store in Gwangjang Market
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)