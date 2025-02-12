Orion profit grows on record China, Vietnam sales

Pictured is Orion's headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Feb. 12.Orion's consolidated operating profit increased 10.4 percent from the previous year to a record 543.6 billion won ($374.2 million) in 2024, surpassing 500 billion won for the first time, the food company said the same day. Sales rose 6.6 percent over the same period, driven by strong growth in China and Vietnam.