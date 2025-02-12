SK Enmove receives R-Number certification for two new refrigerants
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:11
- JIN EUN-SOO
SK Enmove was certified for two of its newest automotive refrigerants that enhance heating and cooling efficiency.
The company said Wednesday its two refrigerant products had received R-Number certification from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (Ashrae), an international society for heating, refrigerating and air conditioning professionals. R-Number is a certification recognized by the society for the safety and efficiency of the refrigerant after examining its materialistic features.
The latest certifications add to a total of three refrigerant products developed by SK Enmove to be acknowledged by Ashrae since it signed a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to co-develop next-generation automotive refrigerants that enhance efficiency by more than 30 percent.
“The certified refrigerants can be deployed in a ventilation system of all types of cars,” said an SK Enmove official. “Particularly, they have been developed to suit electric vehicles that don't generate waste heat from internal combustion engines.”
SK Enmove emphasized that the refrigerants meet the stricter environmental standards deployed by AIM Act in the United States, which obliges auto manufacturers to gradually reduce the exhaust of hydrofluorocarbons.
“We will continue to enhance our thermal management capabilities to establish SK Enmove as a global leader in refrigerant innovation and a trusted energy-saving company driving efficiency and sustainability,” said SK Enmove CEO Kim Wone-kee.
