 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance 2024 net income up 14% to $1.4 billion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance 2024 net income up 14% to $1.4 billion

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 09:54
A Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance building [SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE]

A Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance building [SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE]

 
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance on Wednesday reported its 2024 net profit of 2.07 trillion won ($1.4 billion), up 14 percent from a year earlier.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.64 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared to 2.35 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 8.8 percent to 22.65 trillion won.

Related Article

 
The company also reported its fourth-quarter net income of 207.9 billion won, up 16.6 percent from a year earlier. 
 
Operating income for the October-December period was 252.8 billion won, up 22.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 23.1 percent to 6.29 trillion won. 
 
The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 219.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance

More in Industry

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance 2024 net income up 14% to $1.4 billion

DoubleU Games 2024 net profit up 23% to $163 million

Stellantis will 'try its best' not to hike price of Grand Cherokee this year

Krafton profit soars on record year for PUBG

Hanwha to acquire Ourhome in $598 million deal

Related Stories

Traffic increased to pre-coronavirus levels in May

Robots finding their niche in the insurance business

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance reports 29% rise in Q3 net income

Cig break causes basement blaze that torches scores of Mercs

Kakao, Samsung Fire & Marine joint venture falls apart
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)