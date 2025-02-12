That Ralph Lauren drip: Ralph's Coffee pop-up opens at the Hyundai Seoul
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:43
Models present products from Ralph Lauren's cafe brand, Ralph's Coffee, at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 12.
The brand will sell its products, ranging from coffee to tableware, at a pop-up in the basement of the department store through April 6.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
