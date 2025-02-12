 Korea talks AI at worldwide tech summit
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:46
 
Personal Information Protection Commission Chair Ko Hak-soo, right, takes a commemorative photo after issuing a joint declaration with officials from Ireland, Britain and France as part of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris. [PERSONAL INFORMATION PROTECTION COMMISSION]

Personal Information Protection Commission Chair Ko Hak-soo, right, takes a commemorative photo after issuing a joint declaration with officials from Ireland, Britain and France as part of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris. [PERSONAL INFORMATION PROTECTION COMMISSION]

 
Personal Information Protection Commission Chair Ko Hak-soo, right, takes a commemorative photo after issuing a joint declaration with officials from Ireland, Britain and France as part of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris on Feb. 11.
 
The commission discussed international cooperation on AI regulation at a roundtable with Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development members, during which the participants agreed on the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in promoting innovation as well as privacy in the AI space.
