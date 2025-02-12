Picture-perfect payment: Toss to launch face-scanning system at convenience stores
Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 18:17
A model at a GS25 demonstrates a face-scanning payment system created by mobile financial firm Toss on Feb. 12.
Viva Republica, the operator of Toss, will launch its face-scanning system at GS25, CU and 7-Eleven convenience stores starting in March. The payment system is slated to expand to cafes and movie theaters in the future.
