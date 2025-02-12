 Memoir 'Two Women Living Together' to have English publications in Britain, U.S.
Memoir 'Two Women Living Together' to have English publications in Britain, U.S.

Published: 12 Feb. 2025, 15:22
British cover of the memoir ″Two Women Living Together″ by Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Ha-na [PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE]

British cover of the memoir ″Two Women Living Together″ by Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Ha-na [PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE]

 
Local best-selling memoir “Two Women Living Together” (2019) is set for an English language release, signing deals with British and American publishers, according to local publisher Promunhak on Tuesday. 
 
The British print of the book is slated for release on Oct. 9 under Doubleday UK, a publishing imprint that is part of Penguin UK Books. The American copy, under Ecco, an imprint part of HarperCollins, has not yet announced a publishing date.  
 

“Two Women Live Together,” by Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Ha-na, is about the authors in their late 40s and their lives as single women living in Korea's patriarchal society. Wanting to neither marry nor live alone, they decide on cohabitation and find meaning and joy in it.
 
Calling their unit a "DIY Family," the authors garnered attention for suggesting a new form of a family, free of stereotypes, in the modern world.   
 
"From housing insecurity and access to health care to solo dining and stigmatized cat ladies, the loaded, self-sacrificing demands of filial piety and obligations to in-laws, 'Two Women Living Together' impugns social scripts by spelling them out plainly. But also, and especially, by showing what it’s like to choose differently," Penguin Random House describes the book. 
 
Hwang and Kim also wrote "Queensland Sister Road" (translated) in 2022.  
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
